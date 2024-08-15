BREAKING: $100K in stolen Lululemon seized in B.C. theft ring

Major theft ring busted

Three men have been arrested in connection to an alleged theft ring that was targeting Lululemon stories across the Lower Mainland.

Transit Police announced the arrests on Thursday (Aug. 15), and said it was a search warrant was executed at a Burnaby residence that led to the seizure of over 800 stolen Lululemon items valued at nearly $100,000, along with over $19,000 in cash.

The thieves used the SkyTrain as both a getaway method and a means to distribute stolen goods, meeting buyers from Facebook Marketplace along the transit system.

More to come.