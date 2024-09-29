Brush fires spark on Penticton Indian Band land

Fire crews on Saturday afternoon responded to a pair of brush fires on Penticton Indian Band land.
Two blazes in the area of Westhills Drive and Sage Road prompted a response from emergency personnel at around 3:30 p.m.
RCMP closed parts of Westhills Drive, as a result of the fires.
According to Western News reporter Brennan Phillips, the fire closest to Westhills Drive was mostly out at around 4 p.m. with firefighting efforts shifting to the other blaze.
BC Wildfire Service was also on scene.
The cause of both fires is unknown.