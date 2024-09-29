 Skip to content
Brush fires spark on Penticton Indian Band land

Crews respond at around 3:30 p.m.
Logan Lockhart
Fire crews on Saturday afternoon responded to a pair of brush fires on Penticton Indian Band land.

Two blazes in the area of Westhills Drive and Sage Road prompted a response from emergency personnel at around 3:30 p.m.

RCMP closed parts of Westhills Drive, as a result of the fires.

According to Western News reporter Brennan Phillips, the fire closest to Westhills Drive was mostly out at around 4 p.m. with firefighting efforts shifting to the other blaze.

BC Wildfire Service was also on scene.

The cause of both fires is unknown.

About the Author: Logan Lockhart

I joined Black Press Media in 2021 after graduating from a pair of Toronto post-secondary institutions and working as a sports reporter for several different outlets.
