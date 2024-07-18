BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in plane crash at Tofino airport

The crash happened just before 1 p.m.

Tofino RCMP are investigating an aircraft crash, that killed two people and seriously injured another on Thursday, July 18.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers received reports of a plane crash at Long Beach Airport in Tofino.

Information is limited at this time, but according to the RCMP, it seems a six-seat plane might have suffered an engine fire during take-off. Fire crews and emergency services are also on scene, as well as Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) airport staff.

According to the ACRD, a small non-scheduled private aircraft crashed on takeoff.

Two occupants died at the scene while the third person was pulled from the plane and is being transported to hospital with serious injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those affected by this event," said ACRD CAO Daniel Sailland. "We are working closely with authorities to determine the cause of this incident and to provide support to those impacted."

To determine the cause, the RCMP are investigating with the Transportation Safety Board, BC Coroners Service, and Transport Canada.