Arson charge laid in Christmas Day B.C. fire that forced 99 people from their homes

Blaze forced the evacuation of Prince Rupert apartment complex in the early hours of Dec. 25

Prince Rupert RCMP have arrested and charged 30-year-old Garon Michael Dennis Weir with arson and disregard for human life in connection with the fire at Sherbrooke Apartments on Christmas Day.

The fire at 1:42 am caused the immediate and safe evacuation of 99 residents of the building. It disrupted their Christmas Day and forced their relocation to nearby hotels.

"With the assistance of the Office of Fire Commissioner, the Prince Rupert Fire Department and the Forensic Identification Section of the RCMP it was determined that the fire was deliberately set," said S/Sgt. Jagdev Uppal of the Prince Rupert RCMP.

"The people of Prince Rupert came together to assist the 100 occupants who were displaced because of the senseless act of one individual who ruined the holiday season for many. If it wasn’t for the action of the first responders the result of the fire would have been much worse," said Uppal.

B.C. Prosecution Services have approved charges of arson against Weir. Per the Criminal Code of Canada, every person who intentionally or recklessly causes damage by fire or explosion to property knowing that the property is inhabited or occupied is liable to imprisonment for life.