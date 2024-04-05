BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Langley baby

Tyler Durocher, 3 months old, last seen with Brianne Darlene Ford

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Langley RCMP have deployed helicopter, police dog service, and more to find missing Langley baby Tyler Durocher Thursday evening.

“Every available resource, uniform and plain clothes, has been deployed. The priority is to find this little one,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Search and rescue teams are searching a wide area starting from the last known sighting in the area of 208th Street and 72nd Avenue.

Mounties believe the suspect, Brianne Darlene Ford, has fled on foot.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby in Langley.

According to an emergency alert on Thursday evening, April 4, the boy has been identified as Tyler Durocher.

He is three months old and described as 1-foot 10 inches tall with brown hair. Believed to be wearing a blue, short sleeve onesie and blue camouflage pants.

The suspect is Brianne Darlene Ford, described as a 35-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair with shaved sides and pink highlights and a nose ring. Believed to be wearing all black clothing.

According to the Langley RCMP, Ford attended a location near 208th Street and 72nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon and took the child without permission.

“Police believe they are likely on foot,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson with the Langley RCMP.

Anyone who sees Ford or Durocher is being asked to call 9-1-1 and not approach them.

Search and rescue teams were out after 8 p.m. on the corner of 208th Street and 72nd Avenue Thursday, April 4.

More to come.