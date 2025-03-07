'Relief': BC Hydro deal keeps lights on for threatened Cariboo power plant

Atlantic Power — Williams Lake's biggest source of tax revenue — had threatened closure if deal not reached

Williams Lake's Mayor Surinderpal Rathor expressed his gratitude after hearing the Atlantic Power biomass energy plant in the city will continue to operate until 2029.

"It's a big relief," he said, as he responded to the news an agreement had been reached on March 7.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Province of British Columbia, BC Hydro and Atlantic Power for their dedication and hard work in securing this agreement,” Rathor said in a city press release.

“Since hearing of Atlantic Power Corporation’s plans to cease operations at its Williams Lake plant over a year ago we have been encouraging all parties to come together to find a solution, and we are thrilled to see a resolution that prioritizes our community, local workers and the continued operation of the essential facility.”

“This resolution is great news for the community of Williams Lake and the workers who make their living at Northwest Energy," stated Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions in a press release.

"Working together with Atlantic Power, and in collaboration with a cross-ministry government working group, BC Hydro has negotiated an agreement that will keep the facility operating into the future,” said Dix.

The power plant, which burns wood waste to produce electricity, had an agreement with BC Hydro to operate until 2029, but the company had filed notice more than a year ago with BC Hydro it would end the contract after years of losses. High fibre costs due to competition and increased transport distance to the facility were significant factors resulted in the company operating at a loss under the existing terms of their contract.

However, the city has been pushing for BC Hydro and the province to find a way to ensure the plant stayed operating and remained viable. The plant is the city's largest single taxpayer, paying an estimated $1.7 million in city property taxes and utilities in 2024.

Rathor thanked Premier David Eby, and Minister Dix for helping to push to find a solution, as the power plant neared the end of its fibre supply. He also thanked BC Hydro and Atlantic Power "for getting to the table and negotiating a fair agreement."

“We are pleased with this solution that will see Atlantic Power continue to operate its NW Energy facility in Williams Lake,” said Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro in the province-wide press release. The release calls the energy plant an "important part of the energy landscape in Williams Lake" and noted the importance of the plant to area First Nations, some of which help supply fibre for the facility.

While the details which will ensure the plant is viable until 2029 have not been released, Rathor said the news provides relief not just for the city but also for the many employees and contractors which are employed by Atlantic Power.

Rathor thanked the many people and representatives who wrote letters to the province for helping maintain pressure to find a solution.

“This biomass facility supports important jobs and provides economic benefits to Williams Lake and the surrounding community, and generates clean, firm electricity that we need to power homes and businesses across British Columbia and reduce carbon emissions,” said Dix.

The co-release by BC Hydro and the province of B.C. said the plant aligns with the provincial government's broader goals in terms of helping promote renewable energy, partnering with Indigenous communities, and supporting local economies.