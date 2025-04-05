BREAKING: Barricaded man causes shelter in place order for Parliament Hill in Ottawa

The incident started around 12 p.m. Pacific time

Multiple Ottawa police and Parliamentary Protective Service are in the area of Parliament Hill in Ottawa after a man barricaded himself in the East Block on Saturday afternoon (April 5).

The East Block has been evacuated and but Parliament Hill is under a shelter in place order, which means those in the building are seeking shelter in the nearest room.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Officers are continuing to deal with the individual, who started the incident just before 3 p.m. Eastern, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

.@PPS_SPP and @ottawapolice officers are on scene at Parliament Hill for a barricaded man in the area of East block. There is a large police presence in the area. East block has been evacuated. There are no known injuries and police continue to deal with an individual in this… https://t.co/i8iXRNmV2J — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 5, 2025

This is a developing story. More to come.