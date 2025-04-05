 Skip to content
BREAKING: Barricaded man causes shelter in place order for Parliament Hill in Ottawa

The incident started around 12 p.m. Pacific time
Jordy Cunningham, Brennan Phillips
parliament-hill
Parliament Hill in Ottawa is under a shelter in place order after a man has barricaded himself in the East Block.Live image of the Centre Block and Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Canada.ca)

Multiple Ottawa police and Parliamentary Protective Service are in the area of Parliament Hill in Ottawa after a man barricaded himself in the East Block on Saturday afternoon (April 5).

The East Block has been evacuated and but Parliament Hill is under a shelter in place order, which means those in the building are seeking shelter in the nearest room. 

There are no known injuries at this time. 

Officers are continuing to deal with the individual, who started the incident just before 3 p.m. Eastern, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

 

This is a developing story. More to come. 

