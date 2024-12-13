B.C. NDP and B.C. Greens sign 'stable governance' agreement

B.C. NDP and B.C. Greens sign agreement in principle

Premier David Eby says his B.C. NDP party, holding a single-seat majority in the legislature, has reached an agreement in principle with the B.C. Greens and their two MLAs to ensure "stable governance" for the next four years.

The four-year agreement spells out the basis on which B.C. Greens provide "confidence" to the B.C. NDP and areas where the parties will work together. Eby announced the agreement Friday (Dec. 13).

The agreement echoes, without replicating, the confidence-and-supply agreement of 2017 that allowed the B.C NDP to return after 16 years in opposition as a minority government with the help of three B.C. Greens.

The 2024 agreement does "not lay out the full program" of government "nor does it presume support" from the B.C Greens for "initiatives and other matters not addressed within this agreement." But it gives Eby's government holding a bare-majority additional stability once the legislature returns next year.

The agreement commits government to policies in 11 areas, starting with healthcare, where the B.C. NDP will support the growth of Community Health Centres, a key proposal of the B.C. Greens during the election campaign. Government will also work with the Greens and BC Psychological Association to expand public coverage of psychologists.

Other key elements include housing. Government commits itself to "actively" supporting efforts by various groups to "protect, purchase and build 30,000 units

of non-market housing" over the next four years with 7,500 units set as the goal for 2025. Other housing measures include steps to protect renters through more financial assistance and reduce homelessness.

The B.C. Greens also will also have a hand in reviewing CleanBC, a central policy against climate change, and forestry.

Electoral reform also makes a return with the establishment of a special commitment to "review and consider preferred methods of proportional representation" as part of deliberations designed to "increase democratic engagement, address increasing political polarization, and improve the representativeness of government."

The agreement includes a section spelling out how the parties will work in the legislature on agreed upon policies.

"Deliverables" under the agreement include regular meetings of the party's respective house leaders to preview and discuss the agreed upon legislative agenda and calendar, detailed financial and technical briefings for B.C. Greens and rules around the timing, substance and process of legislative amendments.

The agreement commits parties to "regular consultation and dialogue" but also tries to ward off expectations around the two parties working together in other areas. Both parties "agree to the limitations and clear scope of the agreement" with areas outside operating under standard legislative processes.

"This includes the ability of the (B.C. Greens) to publicly advocate for or against, or propose adjustments to, (government) decisions and actions."

The agreement specifies $245 million for various initiatives with some funding coming out ot existing budgets. But other measures such as steps to support low-income and senior renters will require additional spending. Other measures such building community health centres, purchasing non-market housing and increasing regional transit still lack price tags.

The agreement also impacts provincial finances in other ways. Government promises to end the property transfer tax loophole for sale of properties

by trusts. Property transfer taxes only apply when ownership on the land registry changes and speculators have been avoiding this tax by establishing bare trust companies as registered property owners. They then sell the companies without having to change the ownership papers on their properties. Buyers save the tax and sellers can charge a higher price, according to Robert Renger, a former development planner writing in the Tyee.

B.C.'s Deputy Premier Niki Sharma said the agreement "finds shared values" among both parties and focuses on "improving the lives of British Columbians, whether it's through healthcare, building good housing, creating livable communities and growing a strong, sustainable economy."

Sharma said both parties have "distinct values" but added "it is great to find a space where we can speak across differences."

B.C. Green West Vancouver-Sea to Sky MLA Jeremy Valeriote said the agreement "draws heavily" on the party's platform in listing off various achievements, including proposed expansion of regional transit through the Sea-to-Sky corridor and the permanent protection of Fairy Creek pending resolution of on-going legal disputes.

"The structure of the agreement is intentional from both sides," he said. "It doesn't restrict B.C. Greens from holding government accountable, but gives us an active role in delivering on specific priorities for British Columbians. As you heard Deputy Premier Sharma say, good ideas can come from all places and we don't have a monopoly on them. But we have a lot to offer."

B.C. Green Saanich North and the Islands MLA Rob Botterell said the agreement – unlike the 2017 confidence-and-supply agreement – includes specific accountability measures such as the renewal clause and specific goals with deliverable results.

"That's why we called it a cooperation and responsible government accord," he said. "It enables us to actually deliver results and see where we go."

More to come.