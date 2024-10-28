BREAKING: B.C. NDP poised to flip Surrey seat for a bare majority of 47

It appears likely 2 more judicial recounts will be needed to determine the final result

The B.C NDP stands on the verge of winning a bare majority government.

Premier David Eby is scheduled to appear before Tuesday morning, after counting of mail-in and absentee ballots Monday (Oct. 28) shows the party's Surrey-Guildford candidate Garry Begg leading by 18 votes as of 4 p.m. over his Conservative opponent Honveer Singh Randhawa, who had led by 95 votes after the initial count on Oct. 19.

But the counting isn't over yet as two ridings, including Begg's riding, appear headed toward a judicial recount.

If confirmed by Elections BC, Begg's narrow lead would flip a seat and give the B.C. NDP 47 seats — the bare minimum for a majority in the 93-seat legislature. Current results show the Conservative Party of B.C. under John Rustad leading in 44 seats and the B.C. Greens under Sonia Furstenau leading in two seats.

But the final seat count of what many consider to be the closest election in B.C. history remains up in the air.

Begg's current margin of victory will trigger a judicial recount. A judicial recount is required if the difference between the top two candidates fall within 1/500 of total ballots. In the case of Surrey-Guildford, that margin is 38 votes.

A judicial recount also appears necessary in Kelowna-Centre. While the Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen has maintained her election day lead over the B.C. NDP's Loyal Wooldridge, that lead has shrunk to 43 votes as of 4 p.m. from 148. That also falls within the 1/500 margin — 51 votes — for a judicial recount.

So depending on the outcome of each recount, the B.C. NDP could conceivably end up with between 46 seats and a minority government, and 48 seats and a majority.

A Supreme Court of British Columbia justice will conduct any future judicial recount following a formal mandatory application by the respective district electoral officer. Interested parties will know the location and date of a judicial recount within 72 hours of that formal application and the judicial recount must be held within seven to 15 days following the declaration of official results. Any judicial recount itself could take between one and two days.

That timing matters because it will help shape Eby's decision to recall the legislature.

Two ridings — Surrey-Centre and Juan de Fuca-Malahat — were also subjects of automatic recounts. Those respective recounts included all ballots for those riding counted on election night, plus ballots cast by voters on Oct. 19 in other districts. All ballots were hand-counted. The B.C. NDP led each riding on election day — by 103 and 23 votes, respectively — and was able to extend its lead. In Surrey-Centre, the B.C. NDP led by 229 votes, as of 3 p.m. Monday. In Juan de Fuca-Malahat, the B.C. NDP led by 125 votes.

UBC political scientist Stewart Prest said these results offer a "kind of resolution" that would allow the B.C. NDP to put some "provisional plans" in place for how it would govern. But Prest also points out that results may still change and the B.C. NDP will still have difficulties governing without "some kind of additional help."

The choice of speaker for the legislature is of particular interest, Prest said. If the B.C. NDP were to choose a speaker from among their own ranks, the legislature would return to a minority situation.

While the speaker can break a tie on confidence votes, "that's not easy to govern," he said. "So I suspect, that regardless of what happens during this recount in the next couple of hours, we are going to see some form of cooperation, whether implicit and informal or explicit and agreed upon, between the NDP and the Greens."

More to come...