BREAKING: B.C. tables legislation to sue large companies for ‘harmful content’

Bill paves path for B.C. to sue distributors of ‘harmful content’ including social media companies

B.C. appears poised to go after social media companies with legislation introduced Thursday (March 14) that never mentions the industry by name.

The legislation would allow the province in the words of Attorney-General Niki Sharma to “recover a broad range of health-related expenditures from wrong-doers” whether they are individuals or large corporations.

While the bill does not specifically mention social media companies, it puts into action promises Premier David Eby had made in late January, when he said that government would be suing social media companies for the negative health effects caused by what he called addictive and toxic algorithms.

This legislation has a historical precedent, namely lawsuits lodged by B.C. aimed at tobacco and pharmaceutical companies, and allows government to go after companies that producing products designed to create addiction, especially among children and young adults.

“Our government previously warned social media giants, tobacco, drug companies and other big faceless corporations that we would be taking action to hold them accountable for the harm they are causing to people, including kids,” Eby said in a release.

Sharma had tabled the legislation Thursday morning.

“Currently the cost of some wrong-doers are covered by the province and not the wrong-doer,” she said. “The bill is intended to hold wrongdoers accountable for their harmful conduct, including the promotion, marketing and distribution of harmful products.”

Background to the legislation includes the suicide of a 12-year-old boy after falling victim to online sextortion.

Carson Cleland of Prince George died in October 2023 after having shared intimate images online with somebody who had pretended to be a young girl around his age. Carson then received extortion threats.

His parents, Ryan Cleland and Nicola Smith, had publicly come forward after Carson’s death to raise public awareness. Their advocacy included a January meeting with Eby in Surrey, where he signaled that the legislation would be coming.

Companies behind various social media apps are not interested in protecting children, Eby said.

“Their interest is in keeping kids online, engaged in their apps with ever more extreme content, so that they can serve them ads, so that they can make money for their shareholders,” he said.

Eby said in January that the legislation won’t ban social media apps per se, but rather help recover the costs connected with images and other “more and more extreme content” circulating through social media.

Eby then also pointed to current legal actions in the United States as precedent, adding that British Columbia is not the only jurisdiction going after these companies.

