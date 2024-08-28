BREAKING: B.C. United to suspend election campaign

B.C. United is suspending its provincial campaign

B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon, second from left, speaks to media on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, following the announcement his party would be suspending its 2024 election campaign and working with the Conservative Party of B.C.

B.C. United has suspended its provincial election campaign.

The suspension — first reported by Global News and since confirmed by Black Press Media — comes as the Conservative Party of B.C. under John Rustad and B.C. United under Kevin Falcon are currently making a joint appearance in Vancouver.

"This is hard, really hard," Falcon said. "But this is the right thing to do for the Province of British Columbia."

Rustad said Falcon put the interests of B.C. ahead of his own but added more work lies ahead.

"We have a ton of work to do together," he said.

Official confirmation of the suspension from Falcon came at around 1:30 as part of a press release.

Falcon, a former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, said in the release that he returned to politics because he wanted to build a bright future for his two daughters and for the next generation of British Columbians. “Today, I’m stepping back for the same reason," he said. "I know that the best thing for the future of our province is to defeat the NDP, but we cannot do that when the centre-right vote is split.”

B.C. United will withdraw its candidates to give Conservatives first pick of incumbent MLAs and candidates under the terms of the suspension. Conservatives have agreed to review candidates based on an improved vetting process to ensure what the release calls the "strongest team possible" which can be read as allusion to the recent run of controversies surrounding Conservative candidates.

Rustad applauded Falcon's decision. “I’ve known Kevin Falcon for 20 years and while we haven’t always seen eye to eye, we both know there is too much at stake to let past disagreements get in the way of defeating David Eby and the radical NDP."

UBC political scientist Stewart Prest said B.C. United's decision to suspend its campaign less than two months before Oct. 19, the expected date of the provincial election, is surprising because of its timing. But he also said that confirms an already existing direction in favour of the Conservatives and "remakes" the upcoming vote.

"It really crystallizes the choice voters were facing between these two very different visions for the future of the province," he said. Looking at across the electoral map, Prest said it remains to be seen how today's announcement will play out riding-by-riding. But he also pointed out that the risk of voting-splitting on the right side of political spectrum is now no longer a threat. B.C. Conservatives can also be confident that they can pick what Prest called "significant" gains in the Fraser Valley.

Prest also said that it "marks the end of an era in B.C. politics."

Voters had previously known B.C. United as the B.C. Liberals, a party that had first emerged in the late 1980s, early 1990s as a right-of-centre alternative to Social Credit. That party had shaped B.C. for decades after the Second World War, serving as governing party and anti-NDP vehicle.

The B.C. Liberals eventually replaced Social Credit as the preferred choice of what was often referred to as the province's free-enterprise coalition. It governed for 16 years between 2001 and 2017, when the B.C. NDP regained power thanks to an agreement with the B.C. Greens.

The B.C. Liberals formally re-branded as B.C. United in 2023 under Falcon, who had spearheaded the name change.

Falcon is not expected to run this fall, but a handful of current B.C. United MLAs are expected to run as B.C. Conservatives. Black Press Media is reaching out to them for confirmation.

The suspension has also appeared to have surprised B.C. United candidates, who are said to hold a meeting this afternoon.

While the party had been losing sitting MLAs and candidates to the Conservatives during the past months, the decision to suspend nonetheless comes as a major surprise. The party had spent the past weeks and days making major announcements on several subjects, including substantial policy announcements around taxes, mining and forestry.

The move comes with B.C. United in third or fourth place in many polls and the B.C. Conservatives are within single-digits of the governing B.C. NDP.

News of a possible suspension was starting to make the rounds Wednesday morning with Eby even receiving a question about during an unrelated event in Chilliwack.

"We will see what happens," he said later, when the suspension became confirmed. "This has already been a very eventful and confusing campaign among everyone who used to be a B.C. Liberal and what they are going to call and who they are going to run with."

"We know that they are the same people that for 16 years increased costs for British Columbians —user fees, MSP, tolls on bridges. They cut health care, they cut services people depended on and they didn't produce results."

B.C. United's decision to suspend its campaign not only changes the calculus of this year's provincial election, but also raises the question of how the Conservative Party of B.C. might be able to make use of any resources — financial and otherwise — that B.C. United had been gathering prior to suspending its campaign.

Black Press Media has reached to Elections B.C. for additional information.

More to come....

-- with files from Jessica Peters