Trailer blaze grows to 20-hectare wildfire in Penticton

Crews responded to the blaze at around 3:35 p.m.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Lower Blue Mountain fire located off Westhill Road in Penticton is now an estimated 20 hectares.

It first sparked at around 3:35 p.m. and continues to burn out of control.

The Penticton Indian Band has ordered evacuations for properties on Westhills Crescent, as a result of the blaze.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

BC Wildfire is also responding to the blaze located in the Lower Blue Mountain area of Penticton.

The fire is an estimated five hectares in size and the cause is under investigation.

FortisBC is on scene ensuring the flames do not get close to power lines.

Westhill Road is blocked from Bartlette Road to Green Mountain Road, as crews deal with the blaze.

Fire crews from Penticton, Summerland, Naramata and Kaleden are on scene.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is also reportedly assisting with efforts.

ORIGINAL (3:35 p.m.)

A trailer fire has produced a black plume of smoke above Penticton Indian Band land on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Crews responded to the incident in the area of Westhills Cresent at around 3:35 p.m.

The trailer is fully involved and the blaze is starting to move up the hillside.

BC Wildfire Service is calling it the Lower Blue Mountain Fire. It is mapped at 1.5 hectares in size.

Westhills Cresent is currently closed, as a result of the incident.

Penticton Fire Department and crews from the Penticton Indian Band are on scene.

RCMP and BC Ambulance have also responded.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

More to come.