 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Body found on B.C. river bank prompts Yukon RCMP investigation

Watson Lake RCMP say they were notified of a body on the bank of the Liard River in B.C. on Oct. 28
Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative
12998663_web1_180424-SNW-M-RCMP-stock-pic
Watson Lake RCMP and the B.C. coroner's office are investigating after a body was found in a river bank in Lower Post, B.C. (Yukon News/File)

Watson Lake RCMP in the Yukon have announced they are investigating a death alongside the BC Coroners Service. 

The RCMP press release said RCMP received reports of the body of a man on the banks of the Liard River in Lower Post, B.C., on the morning of Oct. 28.

According to the release, the initial investigation suggests that the man's body has been there for some time. 

The RCMP are now working with the coroner's office to identify the man.

Contact Talar Stockton at talar.stockton@yukon-news.com 

Subscribe to our online newsletter at www.yukon-news.com/newsletters

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

Island officials apologize to K’ómoks First Nation for heritage site damage
Island officials apologize to K’ómoks First Nation for heritage site damage
VIDEO: Campbell River family escapes as firefighters battle house fire
VIDEO: Campbell River family escapes as firefighters battle house fire
Man guilty of killing Air India bombing suspect faces Kelowna gun charges
Man guilty of killing Air India bombing suspect faces Kelowna gun charges