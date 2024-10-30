Body found on B.C. river bank prompts Yukon RCMP investigation

Watson Lake RCMP say they were notified of a body on the bank of the Liard River in B.C. on Oct. 28

Watson Lake RCMP in the Yukon have announced they are investigating a death alongside the BC Coroners Service.

The RCMP press release said RCMP received reports of the body of a man on the banks of the Liard River in Lower Post, B.C., on the morning of Oct. 28.

According to the release, the initial investigation suggests that the man's body has been there for some time.

The RCMP are now working with the coroner's office to identify the man.

