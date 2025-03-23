BREAKING: Carney announces next Canadian election set for April 28

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve parliament

From left: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May. Carney, who became prime minister on March 10, met with Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon March 23 to dissolve parliament and call the next federal election.

The next federal election is set for April 28.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon Sunday morning (March 23) in Ottawa to ask her to dissolve parliament, officially kicking off the 2025 federal election in Canada.

Speaking outside of Rideau Hall, Carney said that Canadians are "facing the most significant crisis of our lifetime. President (Donald) Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty."

He said his party's response allows for the building of a strong economy and a more secure Canada.

"President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so that America can own us. We will not let that happen."

Carney became Liberal Party of Canada Leader on March 10 after federal party members voted him in following the leadership race. He won the leadership race in a landslide, with 85.9 per cent.

He was sworn in on March 14, shuffling his cabinet with an aim to "stand strong against Donald Trump." In his short time as Prime Minister, Carney has set the consumer carbon tax to zero meaning partway through the campaign, Canadians will likely see the price at the pump drop. Carney has also travelled to Europe to meet with Canada's allies across the Atlantic amid trade woes with the United States, and on Friday he had his first meeting with all Canadian premiers.

Asked why he chose to ask Simon to dissolve parliament so soon after being sworn in, Carney said his party has "put in a tremendous amount of change in the nine days that I have been prime minister."

"We've done a lot in the nine days to put in place many of the foundations, but what's important is that the government has a mandate from the Canadian people to finish the job of building that Canadian's economy, to finish the job of diversifying our trade partners and to have a strong mandate to stand up to Donald Trump and the Americans and negotiate the best deal for Canadians."

However, this will be Carney's first time running for a seat in a general election.

Carney announced Sunday morning on social media that he would be running in the Ottawa riding of Nepean. The post said it Ottawa is where Carney "raised his family, devoted his career to public service, and always gave back to his community."

Ottawa is where @MarkJCarney raised his family, devoted his career to public service, and always gave back to his community.



We're thrilled to announce that our Leader, Mark Carney, will be our candidate for Nepean in the next election.

"In many respects, it's representative of many of the aspects – not all the aspects, but many of the aspects – of this country. The median income is probably around $50,000 to $55,000, so a little less than the national average, but in there. (It's) very diverse. Both (are) the opportunities and the challenges that we face as a country, and those are the challenges I'm looking to address.

Nepean was held by Liberal MP and attempted leadership contender Chandra Arya. Arya was told by the party that his status as a candidate was revoked, he shared on social media Thursday (March 20).

Arya's attempt at a leadership run for the Liberals was also stopped by the party. The party cited "new information" for revoking Arya's status as a nominated candidate for the party in Nepean in the email Arya shared to his social media.

Asked about Arya Sunday, Carney said he is not a part of the committee that determines whether or not a candidate is disqualified.

Carney's riding is next to Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre's riding of Carleton. Poilievre has represented that riding for the last seven terms.

Getting rid of the carbon tax has been one of Poilievre's top priorities since he became Conservative leader in 2022. Poilievre spoke before the official dissolution of parliament, dubbing Trudeau's term as Prime Minister the "lost Liberal decade."

"I will protect this country and I will put Canada first," Poilievre said.

"Some single mothers go to bed with an empty stomach and they're worried about what their children will have to eat the next day. Seniors have to choose between food and heating their home," he said.

Poilievre said the Conservatives would cut taxes, build housing and further the development of the nation's natural resources.

"Cutting taxes for a change. That will bring back jobs to Canada," he said. He added that a Conservative government would build the Energy East Pipeline, connecting Alberta's fossil fuels to the Atlantic. He said boosting Canadian industry is "bad news" for the United States as it will make Canada less reliant on our southern neighbours.

He pushed back against comparisons between himself and Trump, saying Trump's goal is to hurt Canada while the Conservative party wants to boost Canada's economy.

On the topic of Trump, Poilievre said he shares Canadians' anxieties but he encourages people to turn that anxiety and fear into resiliency.

"We will stare down this unprovoked threat with steely resolve because be assured, Canadians are tough, we are hardy and we stand up for ourselves. I will protect Canada and I will always put our country first," the Conservative leader said. "I will insist the president recognize the independence and sovereignty of Canada, I will insist that he stop tariffing our nation. And at the same time I will strengthen our country so we will be capable of standing on our own two feet."

He said he will cut down on immigration numbers and said the Liberals' immigration targets are, in part, to blame for Canada's housing crisis.

"To all those who wonder what has happened to the country they knew and love, change and hope are on the way," he said.

Another event in April that might affect Canadians' mood about the election is the April 2 date Donald Trump said he would in place, what he calls "reciprocal" tariffs against Canada. As Carney will still be Prime Minister throughout the campaign, he will be making decisions on how Canada responds to whatever tariffs Trump might put in place.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh launched his party's campaign, saying his candidates are in this for Canadians, not billionaires.

“People will say this election is about who can face off against Donald Trump,” Singh said. “But let’s be clear — the real question is who will fight for you, and make sure it’s not your job, your health care, or your future on the chopping block.”

Singh added Trump's trade war is already hurting workers and driving up prices and he said that Poilievre and Carney can't be trusted to stand up for Canadians.

“We’re not here to patch up a broken system for the next storm. We’re here to rebuild it—stronger, safer, and fairer. That’s what this election is about. That’s what’s at stake.”