BREAKING: Central Saanich emergency crews responding to ‘serious’ medical call

Central Saanich emergency crews responded to a medical incident on Stautw Road near Pullock Road on Saturday morning.
The area was closed to traffic and Central Saanich police and fire crews were on scene just after 11:30 a.m. on May 9. By noon, some emergency vehicles had left the area and traffic was permitted to pass through.
A trail entrance in the area appeared to be blocked off with caution tape and a police vehicle.
A Central Saanich Police officer told Black Press Media they were responding to a medical call that became “serious” and that Sidney/North Saanich RCMP would be taking over.
Black Press Media has reached out to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP for further information.
#CentralSaanich emergency crews are responding to an incident on Stautw Road near Pullock Road. Police have closed the area to traffic and @CSaanichFire is on scene. More to come. @PeninsulaNews #yyj pic.twitter.com/mVaSZ5PW6D
— Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) May 9, 2020
More to come.
