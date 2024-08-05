BREAKING: Emergency alert issued as water breaches Chilcotin River landslide

Water began pouring over top of dammed river around 9 a.m. Monday

A photo from the morning of Aug. 5, 2024 shows water from the dammed Chilcotin River beginning to spill over the landslide.

The landslide blocking the Chilcotin River south of Williams Lake was breached Monday morning (Aug. 5) and has begun spilling water downstream.

Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre confirmed the development with Black Press Media, saying the river began pouring over the blockage around 9 a.m.

The province issued an emergency alert just past 10:30 a.m., ordering anyone along the shore of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and the Fraser River from the Chilcotin River to the Gang Ranch Rd bridge to evacuate the area.

"Flooding and debris flow in and around the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers poses a threat to human life," the alert reads.

Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen posted a video online showing the water beginning to flow. Pinchbeck said he couldn't provide a current update on how much water was making it over the slide or how fast it was moving. The province is set to provide an official update at 2 p.m. Monday.

Officials have been monitoring the slide closely since it thundered down onto the river sometime overnight between July 30 and 31. It's estimated at 1,000 metres long, 600 metres wide and 30 metres deep. In the last week, the river has slowly built up behind it, forming into a kind of lake estimated at 10 kilometres long.

The BC River Forecast centre has a flood warning in place for the area above the landslide as well as downstream from the slide to the Chilcotin River's convergence with the Fraser River. A flood watch is in place from there to Hope.

Evacuation orders remain in place for land parcels near the two rivers. And, on Monday morning, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District added an evacuation alert for four properties adjacent to the Fraser River in Electoral Area “E”.

Officials have also issued a NOTAM notice over the dammed area, prohibiting the operation of any aircraft there that is not associated with the emergency response. It came down after responders noticed an increase in drone use over the site. The restriction covers an eight-kilometre radius.

More to come.