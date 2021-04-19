Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

A child under the age of two has died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

The child was from the Fraser Health region but was being treated at BC Children’s Hospital. Henry said the child had pre-existing conditions and is the youngest person in the province to die due to the virus.

“It is a tragedy, absolutely. It’s one of those things we were hoping to avoid,” Henry. “It’s a reflection of the impact this virus is having.”

Henry said that there were 2,960 cases and eight deaths – including the child – over the weekend. By day, there were 1,027 case on Saturday, 933 cases on Sunday and 1,000 cases on Monday. By health authority, there were 696 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,845 in Fraser Health, 108 cases in Island Health, 211 cases in Interior Health and 100 cases in Northern Health.

The circuit breaker restrictions on indoor dining, indoor group fitness and indoor worship have been extended, and Premier John Horgan said that the government will look at options to restrict non-essential travel outside one’s health authority.

There have been a total of 120,040 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began, of which 9,353 are currently active. B.C. has 441 people hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 138 are in ICU or critical care.

READ MORE: Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused

READ MORE: B.C. to target people ages 40+ in ‘high risk communities’ with AstraZeneca vaccine

More to come.

Coronavirus

Most Read