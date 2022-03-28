Two vehicles seen in a collision near Island Highway and Six Mile Road, March 28. (Black Press Media)

Two vehicles seen in a collision near Island Highway and Six Mile Road, March 28. (Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Collision cleared at Island Highway, Six Mile Road

No injuries were apparent from the scene

A collision at Island Highway and Six Mile Road in View Royal that left one car badly damaged and westbound traffic along Highway 1 into the West Shore through Colwood backed up extensively has now been cleared.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday (March 28), a silver pickup truck and a sedan sat in the middle of the intersection of blocking the westbound lane. The force of the collision was enough to cave in the front right wheel well of the car. Police were on scene, but no other emergency vehicle were present. It has still not been confirmed whether any injuries resulted from the crash.

As of 5:30 p.m., a staffer at a nearby business confirmed to Black Press that traffic was flowing at the usual late afternoon pace again along Island Highway toward Colwood.

