BREAKING: Court puts CFIA'S Edgewood ostrich cull on hold

Avian flu detection prompted order to dispose of 400 ostrich, farm fights back to save birds

Protesters will once again gather at Universal Ostrich Saturday, Feb. 1, the deadline day the Edgewood farm had to cull its birds prior to a court injunction.

An order to kill 400 ostriches is on hold as the matter is before the courts.

An urgent injunction was filed with the Canadian Federal Court to stop the cull of 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich in Edgewood, ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The CFIA order was issued after Universal Ostrich had an avian flu outbreak declared Dec. 31, 2024.

Despite the disease, farm co-owner Karen Espersen says only 10 per cent of the flock was lost and the birds appear to have developed a herd immunity.

Justice Battista Matter stayed the order until a decision on the judicial review is made. Matter denied a request to amend the quarantine of the farm.

The decision came just in time on Jan. 31, as the order to dispose of the ostrich was to be completed by Feb. 1. Universal Ostrich applied for an urgent judicial review Jan. 30.