Crash took place in northbound lanes on Douglas Street

Emergency crews are responding to a car crash in Saanich near Uptown shopping centre. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

Emergency crews are responding to a car crash on Douglas Street near Uptown shopping centre in Saanich.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, crews were seen at the intersection of Douglas Street and Boleskine Road. It appears two vehicles were involved in the crash – a black SUV and a red hatchback.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes on Douglas Street and traffic was not allowed through those lanes at the time.

More to come.

