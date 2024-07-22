Wildfire forces Williams Lake to declare state of local emergency

West side of the city is on an evacuation alert

A fire has erupted in Williams Lake in the river valley, and along Mackenzie Avenue.

UPDATE:

The City of Williams Lake declared a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, due to a wildfire in the Williams Lake River Valley.

Earlier in the evening, the city activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at a Level 3, and declared an evacuation alert for residents along Mackenzie Avenue. The city has now expanded the evacuation alert area to include residents on the west side of the city in Country Club Boulevard, Fairview Drive, Tolko’s Lakeview Mill, Woodland Drive and all Westridge Drive.

Earlier Sunday, at about 5:45 p.m., fire crews rushed to battle the aggressive wildfire that erupted in the tinder-dry river valley and quickly spread up to Mackenzie Avenue, where it threatened local businesses.

Rob Warnock, director of the EOC, said it is believed the fire was started when a tree fell on a power line in the river valley. Strong winds quickly fanned the flames.

The blaze is an estimated 20 hectares in size.

Members of the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) along with support from the Wildwood and 150 Mile volunteer fire departments responded to the fire. During the early moments of the fire, members of the Williams Lake RCMP conducted tactical evacuations as a precaution. There are currently no evacuation orders.

Air support from the BCWS was quick to assist with air tankers followed by helicopters fighting the blaze until almost dark.

The conditions have been extremely hot, dry and windy. Thick smoke, with some black plumes, was highly visible from all areas of town. There is no word at this time how many structures were lost.

Williams Lake RCMP are asking residents to continue to stay away from Mackenzie Avenue and surrounding areas, and have since blocked it off at Highway 20. Please avoid the area.

Crews will be working throughout the night at various hot spots throughout the Williams Lake River Valley.

Declaring a local state of emergency allows the city to undertake emergency measures to respond to and limit any damages to health safety and property.

In a late-night news release, the city noted it is continuing to work with all relevant agencies, including RCMP, the BC Wildfire Service, and is providing support as necessary.

"If you are approached by the RCMP please follow their direction."

The EOC will be opened throughout the night.

The city is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible and turn off any lawn sprinklers or field irrigation to ensure adequate water supply for emergency crews.