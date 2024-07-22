'We're hitting it hard': Crews fight Williams Lake wildfire from air, ground

West side of the city is on an evacuation alert

A fire has erupted in Williams Lake in the river valley, and along Mackenzie Avenue.

Air tankers rumble past businesses and homes in Williams Lake Monday morning as a collective effort is underway to safeguard the city from an out of control wildfire in town.

Currently, crews are arriving from across the province to help Williams Lake, which finds itself in an eerily similar situation to 2017. Fire crews from Prince George, Kelowna, Vernon, Barriere, Blackpool, 100 Mile House and beyond are on scene to offer support.

Members of the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) worked through the night on the ground to monitor the fire once air support was grounded Sunday night. Trees could be seen candling in the river valley at 3 a.m. and again Monday morning in spots as it has shifted away from the downtown and toward the other side of the valley where there is steep forest and, further south, homes.

A helicopter is currently bucketing water on hot spots as the fire slowly climbs up the valley.

Air tankers were also dropping fire retardant to hamper the fire earlier, said the city's CAO Gary Muraca.

"We are hitting it hard," he said, stepping out of an EOC meeting at the fire hall to update Black Press Media Monday morning.

"All the groups including the Williams Lake Fire Department and all the other departments as well as the search and rescue and the province, They came in and hammered it fast. You just look at how well it was coordinated, and it's just amazing. I think if the weather cooperates we'll be in a good position to get all the right staff in place to ensure we stay safe."

Environment Canada has issued a severe storm warning fro Williams Lake at 10:58 a.m.

In the meantime, Muraca said the city is going to assess the river valley for damage. Notorious for slope stability issues already, Muraca said a lot of water was used to fight the fire as it came up to Mackenzie Avenue. The river valley is also where the city's sewage treatment system is located, and staff will be looking at that infrastructure as well as the valley bridges.

CN Rail is also currently on hold as the tracks run at the top of the valley parallel to Mackenzie Avenue.

"We are not supportive of CN running their trains through the city right now."

Muraca said 50 per cent of one unoccupied structure was lost in the fire Sunday night, but no others thanks to the efforts of fire fighters.

"They had a line drawn in the sand at Mackenzie Avenue ... the RCMP ... the fire crews ... the bombers coming through town. I don't think that many people realize how close it came. This was due to the hard work and professionalism of everybody who was doing the work out there and they should be appreciated for all their work."

The City of Williams Lake declared a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, due to the wildfire in the Williams Lake River Valley.

Earlier in the evening, the city activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at a Level 3, and declared an evacuation alert for residents along Mackenzie Avenue. The city expanded the evacuation alert area to include residents on the west side of the city in Country Club Boulevard, Fairview Drive, Tolko’s Lakeview Mill, Woodland Drive and all Westridge Drive.

Earlier Sunday, at about 5:45 p.m., fire crews rushed to battle the aggressive wildfire that erupted in the tinder-dry river valley and quickly spread up to Mackenzie Avenue, where it threatened local businesses.

Rob Warnock, director of the EOC, said it is believed the fire was started when a tree fell on a power line in the river valley. Strong winds quickly fanned the flames.

The blaze is now an estimated 40 hectares in size.

Members of the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) along with support from the Wildwood and 150 Mile volunteer fire departments responded to the fire. During the early moments of the fire, members of the Williams Lake RCMP conducted tactical evacuations as a precaution. There are currently no evacuation orders.

Air support from the BCWS was quick to assist with air tankers followed by helicopters fighting the blaze until almost dark.

The conditions have been extremely hot, dry and windy. Thick smoke, with some black plumes, was highly visible from all areas of town. Several explosions could be heard when the fire reached Mackenzie Avenue and there are reports of vehicles being burned.

Williams Lake RCMP are asking residents to continue to stay away from Mackenzie Avenue and surrounding areas, and have since blocked it off at Highway 20. Please avoid the area.

Declaring a local state of emergency allows the city to undertake emergency measures to respond to and limit any damages to health safety and property.

In a late-night news release, the city noted it is continuing to work with all relevant agencies, including RCMP, the BC Wildfire Service, and is providing support as necessary.

"If you are approached by the RCMP please follow their direction."

The city is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible and turn off any lawn sprinklers or field irrigation to ensure adequate water supple for emergency crews.

This story will continue to be updated as this event unfolds