UPDATED: Crews extinguish fire in Esquimalt apartment building

The Esquimalt Fire Rescue and Victoria police are currently on scene

Emergency crews doused a structure fire in 1300-block of Esquimalt Road Thursday evening.

t.co

Traffic on Esquimalt Road at Sturdee Street remained blocked in both directions as of 8 p.m. on April 30. Tina Thiessen, who lives across the street, says she didn’t see much but that one man was brought out of the building.

READ ALSO: Five-year-old Esquimalt boy becomes fire chief for the day

Esquimalt Fire Rescue and the Victoria Police Department remain on scene. Before the fire was out, smoke could be seen coming from a third-storey balcony.

VicPD is asking people to avoid the area as traffic will be impacted.

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First parks reopen in Sooke after coronavirus closures
Next story
UPDATED: VicPD responds to suspicious toolbox dropped in Fernwood

Just Posted

UPDATED: Crews extinguish fire in Esquimalt apartment building

The Esquimalt Fire Rescue and Victoria police are currently on scene

UPDATED: VicPD responds to suspicious toolbox dropped in Fernwood

Police respond with ‘abundance of caution,’ close Gladstone Avenue to traffic

Traffic at Hillside Avenue, Douglas Street impacted by three-vehicle collision

VicPD at the scene of the crash

UPDATED: VicPD name missing caretaker as suspect in Plaza Hotel arson

Police believe Michael Draeger died in the blaze May 6, 2019

South Vietnam flag flies in Victoria to remember liberation

Flag brings focus to ‘perilous journey to freedom made by millions of refugees’ to Canada

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Coast Guard to follow COVID-19 protocols when seasonal operations in Nootka Sound commence

The Inshore Rescue Boat Program will begin search and rescue services between May to September

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Most Read