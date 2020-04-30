UPDATED: Crews extinguish fire in Esquimalt apartment building

The Esquimalt Fire Rescue and Victoria police are currently on scene

Emergency crews doused a structure fire in 1300-block of Esquimalt Road Thursday evening.

t.co

Traffic on Esquimalt Road at Sturdee Street remained blocked in both directions as of 8 p.m. on April 30. Tina Thiessen, who lives across the street, says she didn’t see much but that one man was brought out of the building.

READ ALSO: Five-year-old Esquimalt boy becomes fire chief for the day

BREAKING: Crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1300-block of Esquimalt Road. This video, shot by Laura Cross, shows smoke coming out of a third-storey balcony. @NinaGrossman is headed to the scene, stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/uiUwGWscJU — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 1, 2020

Esquimalt Fire Rescue and the Victoria Police Department remain on scene. Before the fire was out, smoke could be seen coming from a third-storey balcony.

VicPD is asking people to avoid the area as traffic will be impacted.

More to come…



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News