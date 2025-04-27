BREAKING: Death toll rises in SUV-ramming attack at Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival

The death toll has increased to 11 people, with dozens injured and an unknown number in serious condition

Interim Chief Steve Rai speaks to reporters at VPD headquarters following Saturday's (April 26, 2025) deadly attack in Vancouver

1 / 1 Interim Chief Steve Rai speaks to reporters at VPD headquarters following Saturday's (April 26, 2025) deadly attack in Vancouver Advertisement

The death toll has increased to 11 people, with dozens injured and an unknown number in serious condition after Saturday night's car ramming attack during the Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival.

Vancouver Police provided an update at 9 a.m. on Sunday (April 27).

Interim Chief Steve Rai told reporters that the motive is still unknown as more than 100 VPD investigators work through evidence, speak with eye witnesses and the families impacted.

"It is hard to make sense of something so senseless and I know there are questions about if this could have been prevented," he said, adding that the evidence so far has led investigators to determine this was not an act of terrorism.

Rai would not speak to any specific details of victims, but told reporters that some were as young as children.

Shortly after 8 p.m., as the festival was concluding, a man driving a black Audi SUV drove into a large crowd of people near 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

Rai said the vehicle approached from East 43rd Avenue, entered a small enclosed area and drove through a crowd near the food trucks.

READ MORE: Mass casualties after SUV careens into Vancouver Filipino festival, 1 arrested

The man, who has not been identified beyond being a resident of Vancouver, was apprehended by bystanders before police arrested him. Rai said the man had a "significant history" of interactions with police and health care officials due to mental health.

Charges have not been laid as of Sunday morning, but the man remains in police custody. Rai said investigators are meeting with Crown Counsel, who must approve all charges in B.C.

"This is the darkest day in Vancouver's history," Rai concluded.

The City of Vancouver is set to provide an update later Sunday.

More to come.