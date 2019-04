Traffic was redirected while crews fixed lines

A tree branch fell on three primary power lines for Colwood, causing a localized power outage. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

Milburn Drive was closed to traffic Tuesday while crews addressed a downed power line.

Heavy wind caused a tree branch fell to fall onto three primary power-carrying lines for Colwood, snapping one and causing a localized power outage.

Colwood Fire Rescue was redirecting traffic from Milburn Drive and BC Hydro removed the branches and repaired the lines.

