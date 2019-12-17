UPDATE: Downtown Victoria block taped off for police incident

Emergency responders on scene on Amelia Street after attempted break and enter

The road is taped off at Amelia Street and Pandora Avenue. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria police have taped off the block between Amelia Street and Pandora Avenue after two people attempted to break into a building early Tuesday morning and have since refused to leave.

Several emergency responders are on scene in the 1500-block of Amelia Street, including the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, Victoria police, the VicPD K9 unit and firefighters.

BREAKING: Police have taped off the block of Amelia Street and Pandora Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Xz9nAuANaN — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) December 17, 2019

VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said that the suspects entered the building around 4:30 a.m., and are now in the attic. They have been non-compliant with police, so the GVERT is trying to get them out. It is unconfirmed if one or two people are still present in the attic, or if they are armed.

A handsaw was brought into the building, and emergency responders have been working at getting into the ceiling from the building’s top level.

As of 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, police were allowing people who work nearby to enter neighbouring buildings.

