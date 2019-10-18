Neighbour David Shelton captured a video of the flames. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

UPDATED: Explosion, fire sends woman running from home in 3200-block of Linwood Avenue

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the 3200-block of Linwood Avenue in Saanich.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the area, pouring out of the home. Several fire trucks are on scene blocking Linwood Avenue, along with police directing traffic.

Heather Steward, who lives in an apartment building behind the fire, was walking her dog when she saw smoke coming from the home, seconds later, she said a large explosion shot flames through the windows on the left side of the home.

Steward saw a women run from the home, naked, who had been in the shower at the time of the explosion. She grabbed a blanket for the woman and then continued knocking on doors down the street.

“She appeared to be physically fine, she just looked like she was in shock,” Steward said. “She told paramedics there was no one in the house and no animals.”

A second explosion burst through the windows on the right side of the home moments later.

BC Hydro is on scene and has turned off power in the area.

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the 3200-block of Linwood Avenue. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Rent-to-own project welcomes first tenants in Langford

