UPDATED: Explosion, fire sends woman running from home in 3200-block of Linwood Avenue

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the 3200-block of Linwood Avenue in Saanich.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the area, pouring out of the home. Several fire trucks are on scene blocking Linwood Avenue, along with police directing traffic.

BREAKING: Crews are responding to a large structure fire on Linwood Avenue in Saanich. Several fire trucks are on scene blocking the road. #yyjtraffic — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) October 18, 2019

Heather Steward, who lives in an apartment building behind the fire, was walking her dog when she saw smoke coming from the home, seconds later, she said a large explosion shot flames through the windows on the left side of the home.

Crews appear to be attempting to get inside the house from the attic. A ladder has been boosted up onto the roof. pic.twitter.com/w1FhbkDi8G — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) October 18, 2019

Steward saw a women run from the home, naked, who had been in the shower at the time of the explosion. She grabbed a blanket for the woman and then continued knocking on doors down the street.

“She appeared to be physically fine, she just looked like she was in shock,” Steward said. “She told paramedics there was no one in the house and no animals.”

Neighbour Heather Stewart was the first to spot the flames. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/j5bHvcCWev — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) October 18, 2019

A second explosion burst through the windows on the right side of the home moments later.

BC Hydro is on scene and has turned off power in the area.

More to come…