BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to fire at Big O Tires West Shore

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Big O Tires on the West Shore on Sept. 8. (Black Press Media photo)

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a tire shop in View Royal.

Photos show the Big O Tires West Shore, at 1705 Island Highway, consumed with black smoke.

Currently, fire crews from Colwood and View Royal are on scene.

Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy said there is no risk to the public but described the blaze as “big.” He recommends people avoid the area for the next several hours as there will be traffic congestion due to the Island Highway being shut down near Six Mile Road for crews to fight the fire.

According to one witness, traffic is being diverted from Island Highway to Atkins Road.

Cassidy added that it would be difficult for people with respiratory issues due to the smoke from the Big O Tires fire and the wildfire smoke blowing up from Washington.

More to come…

