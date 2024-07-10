Late-night head-on collision claims family of 3 near Agassiz

Highway closed for 14 hours after head-on collision

A family of three has died in a head-on collision near Agassiz early Tuesday (July 9) morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash between a car and a semi truck on the Lougheed Highway near Seabird Island. Two adults were pronounced dead on the scene. The third person – an infant – was flown to hospital, where they died a few hours later. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

"I would like to thank my officers and all the first responders to attended to this tragic incident for their hard work and dedication to serving the victims and their families," said Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Andy Lot in a statement. "We are working on supporting all those who were affected from this crash and loss of an entire family. I have engaged the mental health supports for all of those involved."

The Agassiz RCMP, Agassiz Fire Department and six ambulances attended the scene.

The Agassiz RCMP is working with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service to determine the cause of the crash. The highway was shut down for approximately 14 hours as investigators and first responders worked, reopening at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Agassiz RCMP request any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage in the area of the 8100 block of the Lougheed Highway between 3 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. to contact them at 604-796-2211.