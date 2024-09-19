UPDATE: Early morning blaze destroys Red Bridge in Kamloops, deemed suspicious

The fire started between 3-3:15 a.m.

UPDATE 8:50 a.m.

Kamloops fire crews are continuing to battle the Red Bridge fire and deal with debris.

“We are treating the incident as suspicious and note that this is the second fire to occur at the bridge in as many days,” said Kamloops RCMP officer in charge Supt. Jeff Pelley. “We are and will continue to work closely with our fire investigators and KFR partners to establish how the fire began and if criminality was involved.

Around 3:25 a.m., Kamloops and Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP were called to the scene to help Kamloops Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews continue to battle the blaze. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

There are also several closures due to the fire and debris. This includes: all city boat launches (Pioneer Park, Valleyview, and McArthur Island Park) and Pioneer Park, Rivers Trail between Pioneer Park and Riverside Park, and Riverside Park pier. Additionally, the public is being asked to stay out of the South Thompson and Thompson Rivers at or west of the bridge, and back at the river's edge.

"We’re asking residents who may have been in the area at the time to please reach out to police if they saw anything suspicious, and to please check their security and dash camera footage to see if anything was captured that could be related to this incident," added Pelley.

Anyone with info can reach out to RCMP at 250-828-3000 with the file number 2024-31206.

Original

The iconic Red Bridge in Kamloops burnt down early Thursday morning, Sept. 19.

According to multiple social media posts, the fire started sometime between 3 and 3:15 a.m. and completely engulfed the bridge.

By 4:15 a.m., the bridge was gone, falling into the South Thompson River.

The fire could be seen from across downtown Kamloops.

It's the second fire to happen at the bridge this week after the bridge was temporarily closed during the day as on Tuesday, Sept. 17,, due to a small blaze.

The narrow bridge connecting Mark Recchi Way/Lorne Street and Athabasca Street West was built in 1936.

DriveBC posted on social media that drivers should use Highway 5 as an alternate route.

Multiple fire crews are on scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kamloops RCMP.

More to come.