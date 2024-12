If parties are at an impasse, union members will be told to return to work until May

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says is asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to send about 55,000 striking Canada Post employees back to work.

He says if the board agrees the two sides are at an impasse, union members will be told to return to work until May, while an inquiry is launched to determine why the two sides cannot come to an agreement.

More to come.