Fire at William Head Prison a training exercise

Multiple crews and agencies conduct training exercise in Metchosin

Emergency crews are conducting a training exercise at William Head Prison in Metchosin today.

Crews started the drill at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The realistic exercise included reports of a structure fire at the institution in Metchosin, with patients inside the building.

It also included possible hazardous materials with a call going out for a Capital Regional District Hazmat team.

But this procedure was just a joint training exercise with no real fire.

