Bush fire knocked down north of Kelowna airport

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m.

Multiple fire departments have responded to a fire on Spencer Road near Mill Creek Regional Park on June 5, 2025.

1 / 1 Multiple fire departments have responded to a fire on Spencer Road near Mill Creek Regional Park on June 5, 2025.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

A fire that sparked on a property in Kelowna's north end spread quickly before it was extinguished in a joint-effort by the Kelowna, Lake Country, Ellison and Roe Rich Municipal Fire Departments, on June 5.

The BC Wildfire Service also responded to the blaze, which is believed to have begun at approximately 3p.m., and dispatched a plane for air support. The plane circled overhead – ready to deploy retardant – before it was called off.

Two cars and a house were involved in the fire when emergency crews first arrived on-scene, said Eric Grootendorst, assistant chief of training with the Kelowna Fire Department.

The home did sustain substantial damaged from the smoke and fire, but was not fully engulfed. All occupants of the house evacuated without injury.

After sparking, the fire spread rapidly in two directions through the dry vegetation growing to 1.5 hectares in under an hour. The flames moved up the hillside and crossed two roads, creating a large plume of smoke.

The 60 responding firefighters, and members of the B.C. Wildfire Service contained the fast-burning blaze before fully knocking it down just after 5 p.m.

"It really highlights the interoperability among crews. We had at least four different municipalities working with firefighters from different cities, all working together to combat this fire," said Grootendorst.

While the fire was burning, people with homes on neighbouring properties were told to prepare to evacuate.

"If it wasn't for quick deployment of fire crews, and the quick work of fire crews, the fire likely would have crossed the road and gotten into neighbouring structures," said Grootendorst.

Fire crews will remain on-scene into the night to monitor the area and extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update: 5 p.m.

A resident in the area is praising firefighters for the quick action on a blaze north of Kelowna's airport.

"A little bit of panic," Caroline Ivens told media when asked her initial response to hearing about the fire so close to home. "I got the dogs ready to go, got everything packed up."

Only one house was damaged in the fire and at least two vehicles.

Crews confirmed with a reporter on scene the fire has been knocked down.

Update: 4:09 p.m.

BCWildfire says the blaze is estimated at one to 1.5 hectares in size. Two initial attack crews are assisting municipal firefighters.

A spotter aircraft is assessing the situation to determine if additional equipment might need to be called in.

Gas and power has been shut off to the home that caught fire.

Update: 4:04 p.m.

Fire crews appear to have made some progress on the blaze. Flames have been knocked down, however, there is still quite a bit of smoke.

Update: 3:31 p.m.

More Kelowna fire halls have been called in to help battle the blaze. Paid on-call firefighters have also been called in to back fill crews at the scene.

The blaze has also been added to the BCWilfire map.

Original

Kelowna, Eillson, Lake Country and Joe Rich fire departments are fighting a fire at a home on Spencer Road near Mill Creek Regional Park.

There are reports that the blaze started in a vehicle which then spread to a home and then caught the surrounding brush and trees on fire.

Air support has also been called in.

Several police vehicles are also on scene.

It's unknown how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

Black Press Media has a reporter on the way to the scene.