Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

BREAKING: Former premier, Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan is leaving provincial politics

Move triggers byelection for Langford-Juan de Fuca riding

Former premier John Horgan said goodbye to provincial politics Thursday afternoon with a farewell speech that drew a lengthy standing ovation from the provincial legislature.

“I’m so fortunate to have this opportunity,” he said. “How did I get to be so lucky?”

New Democrats elected Horgan as their leader in 2014. A confidence-and-supply agreement with B.C. Greens under then-leader Andrew Weaver made Horgan B.C.’s 36th premier in summer 2017, after voters had delivered a split election verdict in the spring election of 2017.

While B.C. Liberals under then-premier Christy Clark won 43 seats, Horgan’s arrangement with Weaver and his two fellow B.C. Green MLAs allowed Horgan to head a NDP minority government. A confidence vote had defeated Clark’s caretaker government, ending 16 years of B.C. Liberal governments.

Horgan then translated his minority government into a majority government in October 2020 when New Democrats added 16 more seats. B.C. Liberals finished with 28 seats, while the B.C. Greens were left with two.

Horgan’s move triggers a byelection in his riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca, where voters first elected him in 2005. He won the riding with almost 67 per cent of cast votes in 2020. While the boundaries of the riding have changed, experts consider the area ‘safe’ for New Democrats.

More to come…

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

sig code

Breaking NewsJohn Horgan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian hit by vehicle early Thursday morning suffers serious injuries: Victoria police
Next story
‘Desperate’ Victoria students raiding dumpsters, using food banks and bartering for meals

Just Posted

Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
BREAKING: Former premier, Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan is leaving provincial politics

The Ocean Cleanup is once again docked at Ogden Point in Victoria before its next plastic-collecting voyage to te Great Pacific Garbage Patch. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
The Ocean Cleanup’s plastic waste collecting vessels return to Victoria

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria presents lecture series on the perception of ageing

Traffic backs up on Blanshard Street after police close the road between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street. (DriveBC)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle early Thursday morning suffers serious injuries: Victoria police