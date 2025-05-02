 Skip to content
Parent arrested after alleged altercation with Grand Forks principal

Karen McKinley
Grand Forks Secondary School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon for an unspecified reason.

An alleged assault by a parent at Grand Forks Secondary School is under investigation. 

RCMP responded to a lockdown situation at the school on May 1, at about 2:12 p.m. after an alleged altercation between the principal and parent of a student.

The parent was arrested without incident, but the lockdown continued until around 3 p.m.

"No serious injuries were reported, and no students or other staff members were involved or at risk during the event," Cpl. James Grandy. "The arrested parent was later released on an undertaking, with conditions prohibiting contact and restricting them from attending the school."

No details as to the reasons for the incident were given in the release, or if the parent was a student's mother or father.

The RCMP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with knowledge related to this incident is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP detachment.  

