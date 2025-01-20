Fire displaces residents on Okanagan Indian Band

Head of the Lake mobile home blaze tackled by Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department

UPDATE: MONDAY, JAN. 20:

Two residents have been displaced as the result of the fire at Head of the Lake on Okanagan Indian Band land Monday, Jan. 20.

Okanagan Indian Band Fire Chief Dave Lawrence said the call about the fire came in at 8:21 a.m.

"When we got there, the trailer was fully involved," said Lawrence.

Two people in the home noticed smoke coming from the ceiling. They left the trailer and went to a neighbour to call in the blaze.

There home is considered a total loss.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department is battling a blaze at the Head of the Lake.

The fire is at what is described as an older modular home which backs onto Willowshore Road.

Crews were called to the blaze around 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as well as if anyone was home at the time.