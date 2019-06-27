BREAKING: Investigators on scene at Ruth King Elementary School in Langford

School still open to students, large portion of grounds taped off

A large portion of the Ruth King Elementary school grounds were cordoned off Thursday morning. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Investigators are on scene at Ruth King Elementary School in Langford.

A large portion of the school grounds is cordoned off with police on scene.

Portion of the back field at Ruth King Elementary taped off. Investigators are also present. Students are being allowed in but asked to avoid area that is taped off. #yyjnews. pic.twitter.com/W18dUGR6rf — Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 27, 2019

Students are still being let into the school but have been asked to stay away from the taped off area.

According to Lindsay Vogan, communications manager for Sooke School District, RCMP are investigating an incident that occurred overnight, stating that it was “not school related at all.” She could not provide any further comment.

