A large portion of the Ruth King Elementary school grounds were cordoned off Thursday morning. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

BREAKING: Investigators on scene at Ruth King Elementary School in Langford

School still open to students, large portion of grounds taped off

Investigators are on scene at Ruth King Elementary School in Langford.

A large portion of the school grounds is cordoned off with police on scene.

Students are still being let into the school but have been asked to stay away from the taped off area.

According to Lindsay Vogan, communications manager for Sooke School District, RCMP are investigating an incident that occurred overnight, stating that it was “not school related at all.” She could not provide any further comment.

More to come.

