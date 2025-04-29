BREAKING: Jagmeet Singh to step down as NDP leader, loses B.C. seat

Singh has placed third in his riding of Burnaby Central

Jagmeet Singh says he will be stepping down as leader of the federal NDP.

During his concession speech on election night Monday (April 28), Singh said he would be stepping down as party leader. He's served as party leader since 2017 and served as MP for Burnaby South from 2019 to 2025.

Taking the stage with his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, Singh was met with cheers and chants of his name.

He said representing constituents in Burnaby had been the honour of his life, and he knows many volunteers and candidates poured their hearts into the campaign.

"Tonight they chose a new Member of Parliament."

Singh also thanked Carney for protecting Canada against Trump. He added that despite everyone's political affiliations, everyone is on "Team Canada."

He added the NDP caucus did a lot of great work during his years as leader.

"No election result will ever diminish that."

Singh was running in the Burnaby Central riding this election. He placed third with 18.1 per cent of the vote, with 197 of 200 polls counted as of 11:15 p.m. PDT.

He was the first Sikh person to lead a major federal party. Singh is also the first turban-wearing Sikh to sit as a provincial legislator in Ontario.

During the campaign, Singh faced questions of dropping NDP support and whether or not he would be re-elected. Polls in the weeks leading up to election day showed the party polling at eight per cent, which was described as "essentially the collapse of the NDP vote across the country."