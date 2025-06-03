 Skip to content
Park reopens after Kelowna RCMP pull body from Okanagan Lake

The identity of the person has not been released
Kelowna RCMP have City Park taped off while working to recover a body at Okanagan Lake on June 2, 2025. Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

The body of a man was pulled from Okanagan Lake on June 2 near Kelowna City Park. 

Kelowna RCMP had an area of the park taped off throughout the morning as recovery efforts were underway. 

Police have not released the identity of the individual. The death is not considered suspicious, no criminality is believed to be involved, and there is no concern for public safety. 

City Park has been reopened. 

 

Body extracted from Okanagan Lake in downtown Kelowna

[image or embed]

— Today in the OK (@todayintheok.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 2:46 PM

 

UPDATE 1 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP have recovered a body from Okanagan Lake in the area of City Park. 

A scuba team was brought in to retrieve the body. 

Police remain on scene. 

 

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

A reporter on scene has confirmed Kelowna RCMP are working to recover a body from Okanagan Lake. 

Officers responded to the waterfront at City Park around 7:45 a.m. and taped off an area of the park. 

The public is asked to stay clear of the area while police continue their work. 

 

A portion of Kelowna's City Park is taped off by police. 

Kelowna RCMP were called to an incident at City Park around 7:45 a.m. and say the incident continues to unfold.

A reporter on scene was told by bystanders the efforts appear to be for a body recovery. 

A police drone is being flown over Okanagan Lake and RCMP have a boat on the water. 

The public is asked to stay clear of the area while RCMP are on site. 

The story will be updated when more information is available. 

 

 

