UPDATED: Kootenay ferry strike ending Friday ahead of binding arbitration

The union and company will provide arguments to a provincially appointed mediator

The five-month Kootenay Lake ferries strike will end Friday morning ahead of a binding recommendation made by a provincial mediator.

The B.C. General Employees Union, which represents 80 members who work on the Kootenay Lake ferry route as well as cable ferries at Harrop and Glade, announced Wednesday that a breakthrough with employer Western Pacific Marine had been achieved.

The news comes after Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside appointed special mediator Vince Ready to meet with both sides.

“Our bargaining committee is encouraged by the progress made during the mediation process. A number of key issues that were previously contentious have now been resolved, and we’re confident that the remaining matters can be fairly settled by Mr. Ready,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch.

“While bargaining hit a setback when Western Pacific Marine unexpectedly slashed their wage offer, the mediator’s involvement has helped move the process forward in a positive direction. By agreeing to a binding recommendation, we are confident that an agreement can be reached that will resolve key issues and ensure the long-term stability of the Kootenay Lake Ferry Service.”

In its statement, the BCGEU said the union and company will each provide Ready with submissions as well as participate in oral hearings to inform his final recommendations.

Collective bargaining began in the summer of 2024 and was followed in September by ferry employees voting in favour of a strike mandate. The strike began on Nov. 3 with service reduced on the Kootenay Lake route between Balfour and Kootenay Bay.

Talks deteriorated further in December when the B.C. Labour Relations Board approved a union plan to reduce service on the Harrop and Glade cable ferries and limit who could cross. That outraged residents and businesses whose ferries are their only highway access.

The service reduction at Harrop and Glade never happened after the labour board reconsidered the decision in January.

Bargaining again broke down in March as the union and company accused each other of negotiating in bad faith. That led to the union announcing it would resume Kootenay Lake service, but also institute an overtime ban. Sailing cancellations in turn became a daily occurrence.

A labour deal may provide for a period of uninterrupted service but won't assuage local residents and businesses who criticized the union, company and provincial government for allowing the strike to disrupt their lives.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay and School District 8 have each requested the provincial government deem the inland ferries to be considered essential services.