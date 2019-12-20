The City of Langford said the Engineering and Geoscientists of BC is investigating one of its members for possible violations in relation to the Danbrook One rental building in Langford’s downtown core. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

BREAKING: Tenants of 11-story Langford building ‘strongly advised’ to relocate after report confirms structural, safety issues

City of Langford to help tenants find temporary, permanent accommodation

Residents in Langford’s tallest apartment building are being strongly advised to relocate after the City received a report confirming structural and safety concerns that could cause safety risks to tenants.

The City has temporarily revoked the occupancy permit of the Danbrook One, located at 2766 Claude Rd., until recommended immediate repairs are made. The report, from the internationally recognized engineering firm WSP Global Inc., recommends immediate installation of temporary support to the building.

A summary of the report from WSP said issues with the building are related to the gravity system and the seismic force resisting system.

“The report highlights elements of the gravity system design that indicate a lower than code stipulated factor of safety and where the likely failure mechanism can occur with very little warning,” the summary said.

READ ALSO: Safety, structural concerns promp review of 11-storey Langford building

A full command response centre has been set up at 780 Goldstream Ave. by City of Langford staff to help tenants coordinate temporary hotel accommodation. Tenants are being advised to pack for a minimum of seven days. Pets will also be accommodated and the costs for temporary relocation will be taken care of by the City.

On Dec. 3, the City received a notice from Engineering and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) about an investigation into one of its members for possible violations to the building code pertaining to the Danbrook One building.

Danbrook One is an 11-storey, 90-unit building with 86 occupied units. Residents moved into the new building in the spring. EGBC is the licensing and regulatory body that is responsible for B.C. professional engineers and geoscientists.

Concerns raised and reviewed by EGBC question whether aspects of the building’s structural design and its as-built structure are enough to mitigate risks to health and safety. After receiving the notice from EGBC, Langford hired WSP to undertake an independent investigation into the building.

The City notified residents of the concerns on Wednesday and some residents began relocating to hotels the same day and Thursday. On Friday, residents were told about the report findings as well as the steps being taken by the City to accommodate them.

The City has also notified the building owner and property manager that the City suggests tenants relocate.

Tenants who do not feel safe despite anticipated repairs and who want to consider relocating for the long-term will receive assistance in finding a comparable unit. The City will provide financial assistance to cover moving expenses.

Moving companies who have services available are asked to contact City of Langford staff and note their availability. Volunteers with vehicles are also welcome. Those wishing to help can e-mail danbrookone@langford.ca or phone 250-857-0314.

Tenants can also reach out to the same e-mail address and phone number to speak with City staff.

The status of the building’s remedial repairs can be found at langford.ca.

More to come.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

BREAKING: Tenants of 11-story Langford building 'strongly advised' to relocate after report confirms structural, safety issues

