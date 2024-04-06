BREAKING: Langley baby, mom found safe; Amber Alert over

Amber Alert has been deactivated

Langley baby Tyler has been found safe, as well as his mother Brianne Darlene Ford.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 5, police were notified by staff at the Langley Memorial Hospital that both son and mom were there.

“Police attended and confirmed both were there and in good health,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

The search lasted for nearly 21 hours, after an Amber Alert was initiated Thursday evening at about 8 p.m.

The search Thursday night was extensive, with Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue setting up a command post on the corner of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street, where Ford was last seen with Tyler.

“Langley RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter,” van Herk concluded.

The circumstances surrounding the parental abduction are still under investigation.

.

RELATED: ‘These situations require all hands on deck,’ RCMP say regarding Amber Alert