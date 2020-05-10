VIDEO: Large fire at North Saanich marina, explosion heard

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

A large plume of smoke was spotted by the North Saanich marina on Sunday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

One boat has sunk after a large fire was reported at the North Saanich marina on Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

#BREAKING Emergency crews from across Peninsula responding to a fire at a marina in #North Saanich #Sidney pic.twitter.com/2elwAFmBW5 — Peninsula News (@PeninsulaNews) May 10, 2020

North Saanich resident Daria Wynder Muirhead said she was on a Mother’s Day drive when she heard the explosion. Another nearby resident heard the explosion from her home.

“It sounded like a cannon dropped on our roof,” said North Saanich resident Donna Timms. “We came running outside and could see a bit of the fire at the dock and within 10 minutes it was fully ablaze. It was such a mess to see.”

Currently, there is an unconfirmed report of a boat hitting a fuel barge.

#BREAKING this video shows the aftermath of a fire at North Saanich marina following what witnesses have described as an explosion. Unconfirmed reports of injuries… pic.twitter.com/HL8plixwKK — Peninsula News (@PeninsulaNews) May 11, 2020

More info to come.

