BREAKING: Man charged in connection to Tori Dunn murder

Adam Mann has been charged

Adam Mann, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the June 16 death of Tori Dunn, according to homicide investigators.

First responders from Surrey RCMP attended a residence near the 9800-block of 182A Street at around 10 p.m. on June 16 and found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Tori Dunn, 30, died of her injuries after what her family reported as a home invasion and stabbing.

"While on route to the scene, officers located 40-year-old Adam Troy Mann of Ontario, who was subsequently taken into police custody in relation to the homicide with the assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS)," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said.

Mann was charged on Friday (June 28) and remains in custody.

“The investigation does not end here. IHIT will continue to work with the Surrey RCMP to collect evidence and find answers,” Pierotti said. “This tragic event has shaken the entire community. Those in need of support are recommended to contact the Surrey RCMP’s Victim Services.”

IHIT is asking anyone with dash-camera or surveillance video in the area around the 9800-block of 182A Street, Surrey, on June 16, 2024 between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Mann has a lengthy criminal record. He was charged with aggravated assault on June 17 in connection to a stabbing of a woman in Whalley.

On May 26, 2024, police in Surrey responded to a call of an "alleged assault with a weapon" in the 10200-block of City Parkway. The woman was located and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.