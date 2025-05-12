 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

BREAKING: Maple Ridge city councillor Ahmed Yousef facing criminal charges

Popular councillor charged with pointing firearm, four counts of assault
Neil Corbett
Neil Corbett

Maple Ridge city Councillor Ahmed Yousef is facing six criminal charges, and has stepped away from his duties at city hall, at least temporarily.

Ahmed Antar Yousef Mohamed faces a charge of pointing a firearm, four charges of assault, and one charge of unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was to appear at Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on Monday morning, but that appearance was put over until June 9.

"Effective today, Monday, May 12, I'm going to take leave to focus my time and efforts on some personal matters," wrote Yousef on his Facebook. "I hope to take my seat back at council at the earliest possible opportunity. Thank you for your understanding."

In 2022, the province introduced legislative changes to deal with elected officials who are charged or convicted of crimes. The amendments require an elected official to be put on mandatory paid leave when charged with a criminal offence, until the criminal process is complete, or the charges are resolved.

The changes also disqualify officials convicted of an indictable offence. The charges against Yousef, as serious criminal offences, are proceeding by indictment.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy had no comment on Yousef's legal situation on Monday morning, and explained one councillor being on leave will not impede the mayor and five other councillors from continuing to conduct the city's business. However, in the event of a tied 3-3 vote, a motion before council would be lost.

Ruimy noted a former city councillor, Kiersten Duncan, took an extended leave for illness during the last term, and city business continued.

There has been a lot of agreement at the council table this term, he said. 

"We've been very good working together, and I don't anticipate any issues," said Ruimy. 

Yousef, 47, was first elected to city council in 2018, and re-elected in 2022. He received more votes than any other councillor with 6,028 electors choosing him.

He was also a federal election candidate, taking the Liberal nomination and running for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP in 2021, when Conservative Marc Dalton won the riding. 

None of the charges against Yousef have been tested in court, and a person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Neil Corbett

About the Author: Neil Corbett

I have been a journalist for more than 30 years, the past decade with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
Read more

More News

Eviction threatens vital Campbell River community kitchen, drop-in centre
Eviction threatens vital Campbell River community kitchen, drop-in centre
Toxic algae advisory issued for Fuller Lake in Chemainus
Toxic algae advisory issued for Fuller Lake in Chemainus
Man sentenced for 1st-degree murder in Surrey shooting says 'I didn't have a fair trial'
Man sentenced for 1st-degree murder in Surrey shooting says 'I didn't have a fair trial'