BREAKING: Missing 6-year-old northwest B.C. girl found safe

Before being located this evening, Oaklynn Schweder was last seen Sept. 19 at around 6 p.m.

An image of Oaklynn posted by her mother Gail Skin on social media. She was found Sept. 21 after three days of being missing.

The search for 6-year-old Oaklynn Schweder, who was reported missing on Sept. 19, from her residence in Southbank, near Burns Lake, has come to a happy conclusion.

Oaklynn was found Sept. 22, just after 6:00 p.m., based on an RCMP statement.

"She was found in a forested area previously searched between her residence and the band office, leaving searchers to believe she was likely moving around during the time she was missing," the police said in a statement.

Based on initial reports from SAR members, the child has no visible injuries and is in satisfactory condition. She will be taken to the Burns Lake hospital for further medical evaluation.

“This is the outcome that we all hoped for, she was missing for multiple days, but everyone searching remained dedicated to bringing her home safely,” Burns Lake RCMP Detachment Commander, S/Sgt. Joshua Smith said.

In a live video update on Facebook (now Meta), Oaklynn's mother Gail Skin and father James Schweder, showed the child resting in the ambulance and thanked community members for their outpouring love, support and donations.

"...My baby was found and brought back to me and her daddy," Skin said in the video.

Oaklynn was found by one of the volunteer Search and Rescue (SAR) teams. More than 600 volunteers had joined the police and SAR teams to search for Oaklynn.

She was last seen Thursday evening (Sept. 19) leaving her home in Southside around 6 p.m. Oaklynn, who is on the autism spectrum is non-verbal.

The family along with community members immediately conducted a search for Oaklynn before alerting authorities.

RCMP activated the local SAR team quickly and deployed canine units to areas with minimal human contamination to track Oaklynn's scent. Search was conducted in the Uncha Lake area.

The Burns Lake SAR continued their efforts until 4 a.m. on Sept.20, said search manager Chris Mushumanski in a Facebook video update Sept. 20 update.

On Friday morning (Sept. 20), the search expanded significantly, involving multiple search and rescue groups from across northern British Columbia, including teams from Kitimat, Terrace, Smithers, Houston, Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, McKenzie, and Prince George.

Canadian Rangers and BC Wildfire Service members also joined the search operation offering helicopters and drone support. Additional personnel from search and rescue teams were deployed from across the province to support them.

RCMP drones equipped with heat-sensing technology were also utilized to assist in locating Oaklynn, Mushumanski said.

The search strategy was guided by a detailed plan based on statistical analysis of missing persons data. High-probability areas were identified within concentric rings from Oaklynn’s last known location, with search teams extending their efforts along roads up to 300 metres on either side.

Given Oaklynn’s autism, searchers were briefed on her potential behaviours, such as hiding in unusual places or climbing trees. Teams conducted thorough checks, looking under objects and examining tree canopies. On Saturday, more volunteers joined the efforts and search teams were dispatched to cover wider areas.

"The community really came together assisting with sharing information, feeding & sheltering volunteers, transportation, parking in town and proving a staging area," Burns Lake SAR said in a post.

MORE TO COME....