School bus involved in B.C. highway crash, helicopter on scene

Crash on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, parents asked to meet at South Cariboo Rec Centre

BC RCMP have confirmed one pedestrian has died Friday, June 21 after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache.

The tragedy unfolded after a school bus filled with children returning home from a field trip at Gavin Lake left the highway and went over a steep embankment at Butler Road in Lac La Hache.

"There was a subsequent collision on the highway where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) attended the scene but despite life saving efforts the person did not survive," noted RCMP.

The first call for help came in at 12:55 p.m. about the incident near Wright Station Road.

Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene including 11 ambulances and response units with primary care and advanced care paramedics, seven air ambulances with critical care paramedics, and multiple supervisors and area managers, confirmed BCEHS.

Everyone was asked to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to respond to the scene. Highway 97 remains closed.

"This is an evolving situation, involving multiple partners, including Interior Health, BC RCMP, and local fire first responders. More information will be shared as it becomes available,” said paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark said the district is currently reaching out to parents and has set a reunification site at the South Cariboo Rec Centre for parents.

"Our first priority is for students and staff on the bus. Early reports from medical personnel are there are a few injuries. Most importantly all students and staff are accounted for and being checked out medically," said van der Mark.

Students requiring medical attention have reportedly been transferred to 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and other regional hospitals as needed.

The bus had been returning students to 100 Mile Elementary School and Horse Lake Elementary School from an end-of-the-year field trip to Gavin Lake.

The bus did go over an embankment, however, it remained upright.