Breaking News: Man arrested for homicide in Haida Gwaii after fatal, 'targeted' collision

Residents can expect increased police patrols as Daajing Giids RCMP work to engage with the community and ease concerns

The North District Major Crimes Unit has arrested a 32-year-old Skidegate man in connection with a suspicious death that occurred on April 22.

The Daajing Giids RCMP on Haida Gwaii responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Front Street in Skidegate on April 22 at 1:17 p.m. The victim later died from the trauma.

“From the outset of this collision, this was investigated as a targeted attack, and at no time did the Daajing Giids RCMP feel there was a risk to the greater community or its members,” said Daajing Giids RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Chris Manseau.

However, in response to the incident and its potential threat, the Skidegate Band Council imposed a curfew on the village from 10 p.m. on April 22 until 6 a.m. the following morning.

The North District Major Crime Unit has led the investigation while the Daajing Giids RCMP remains on the scene.

“All investigators are working diligently, round the clock over the past few days, gathering all available evidence and speaking to witnesses,” said Sgt. Manseau in an April 25 press release.

“While an arrest is certainly a milestone in any investigation, charge approval is always the ultimate goal. It’s important that we take the time we need to ensure a successful prosecution.”

The Daajing Giids RCMP are increasing patrols to engage with the community and ease concerns. Residents can expect a heightened police presence in the coming days.

The Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) reassured the people of Haida Gwaii on Facebook that the deceased’s family and the Haida and Skidegate Band Council fully support the RCMP Major Crime Unit investigation. The family regularly communicates with the RCMP and receives updates as the investigation progresses.

CHN also urged the community to focus on supporting the family and one another while remembering the kindness and generosity of the man who has died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including CCTV or dash cam footage, can contact the Daajing Giids RCMP at 250-559-4421.