BREAKING: Notorious Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen dead

Traci Genereaux's family alerted April 11

Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man with a history of violence against women in the sex trade, has died.

The details were shared with the Vernon Morning Star by the family of Traci Genereaux, a young woman whose body was found on property owned by the Sagmoen family in 2017 after being missing for several months.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP called the family Friday morning to alert them to the news.

"It's wonderful because our court system kinda sucks," Genereaux's grandma, Darcy Martin, told The Morning Star.

Genereaux went missing in May 2017 and in October of that year her remains were found near Silver Creek. Sagmoen, who was living there, was not charged in relation to the death or the found remains of the teen.

However, he went on to be convicted of crimes of threats and violence against women, including an assault in August 2017 of a sex worker by using an ATV at the property. Sagmoen, born in 1980, was not in prison at the time of his death. He was scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm Court July 2025 for a breach of probation order from November 2024. His last appearance on the matter was Jan. 21, 2025.

Martin said she is flooded with mixed emotions.

While she is "happy he can't hurt anyone else, you're never going to know completely what happened," she said, adding that "the universe caught up with him."

Both Martin and her daughter, Genereaux's mom, are planning to attend the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women rally May 1 at the Splatsin Centre. Both continue to support the loved ones of other families who remain missing.

Nicole Bell went missing from Malakwa September 2017.

Deanna Wertz was last seen on Yankee Flats Road in July 2016.

Caitlin Potts also disappeared in the North Okanagan-Shuswap in 2016.

Ashley Simpson's remains were found in a wilderness area outside of Salmon Arm in 2021 and Derek Favell was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder.