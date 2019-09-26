The jury has returned a verdict in the trial of Oak Bay father Andrew Berry, who faced two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry. (Felicity Don/The Canadian Press)

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Andrew Berry has been found guilty on both counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters.

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found murdered in their father’s Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day in 2017. Berry was found naked and injured in his bathtub.

A 12-person jury reached the verdict on Thursday evening after a nearly six-month trial in Vancouver.

Berry hung his head and spoke quietly with his lawyers as the court took a short break.

The decision was broadcast to a packed courthouse in Victoria, where family and friends of the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton, shared tears, hugs and a palpable sense of relief.

Justice Miriam Gropper told jury members she knew they had been through a “great deal” in reaching their unanimous verdict before she gave them time to consider whether they wanted to make a recommendation on Berry’s eligibility for parole.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility ranges from 10 to 25 years.

The verdicts come with potential life sentences. The judge has the final decision, but the jury was told they can advise on parole eligibility and whether the sentences are served consecutively. This decision does not need to be unanimous.

– with a file from The Canadian Press

